Hearts of Oak not in a hurry to appoint CEO - Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV

Majority shareholder and Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV has said that they are not in a hurry to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer.

The Phobians have been without a substantive Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Frederick Moore two seasons ago.



Confirming their search for a new CEO, Togbe Afede XIV said they will only make an appointment for the position when they get the right person and will not be pressured into making that decision.



“To support the players and the technical team, we need strong management and I know you have been very anxious to see us bring in new managers. The good news is that we are working on all front to bring the best that is available.”



“I’m sure you saw advertisement for CEO, Commercial Director, and others, we are working very hard to strengthen management but let me assure you that the team we have today is not lacking in terms of management,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.

He added that they are looking for people who can raise money internally and not always run to the Board to provide financial assistance.



“When we get the person to appoint as the CEO we will appoint him but we will not rush to take any wrong decisions. We have had CEO’s in the past but they always came to the board for money, you know that and many of them because they could not put in place strategies to raise money they could not come forward with new ideas because those new ideas require money and I can assure you the current management are the most passionate Phobians.”



JE/KPE