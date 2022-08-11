Hearts of Oak offer Mohammed Alhassan improved contract

Hearts of Oak defender, Mo Alhassan

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have offered Mohammed Alhassan an improved contract for his dedication and good performance since joining the club.

The Black Galaxies defender whose contract was due to expire will continue his trade with the Phobians after signing a new deal.



Mohammed Alhassan has established himself as one of the key players for Hearts of Oak since his arrival from WAFA years back.



Due to his dedication, the club has awarded him with an improved deal ahead of the new season.



“Yes, Alhassan is not just a Hearts player or asset but all football-loving people can also attest to the fact that he is a national asset who is very passionate about his work. His dedication and contribution have been highly recommendable and you cannot belittle that. He stands out as one of the very best players in our league so it is with no surprise that the coaches, both for his club and country have huge amount of confidence in him. He deserves this for his good works. His works have spoken for him. Said Club Administrator.



The enterprising defender has also expressed his joy after extending his deal with Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“I am happy here at Hearts of Oak. The club gave me a huge platform which has propelled me to where I find myself now. We have been one great family”



“The gesture from the club is amazing. What it tells me is that if I continue working hard more of such good gestures will come my way”



“My dedication and commitment to the club is unwavering. The truth is, my dedication will not be shaken and my love for the club is still high. I thank the club for the improved contract and like I always do, I will continue to do my best for this great club.” He said.



Mohammed Alhassan is one of many valuable materials the club will be counting on when Hearts ventures into the CAF Competition and the new domestic football season.