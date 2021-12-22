Hearts of Oak officially terminate Nuru Sulley's contract

Nuru Sulley

Nuru Sulley yet to feature for Hearts of Oak this season

Nuru Sulley leaves Hearts of Oak



Auroras graduate James Serwonu overtakes Sulley on the pecking order



Hearts of Oak have officially parted ways with defender Nuru Sulley.



The Phobians in a tweet on December 22, 2021, announced that both parties have agreed to go their separate ways.



Several reports claim the former Black Stars B defender is unhappy with the lack of game time.

Sulley who was the first choice when Samuel Boadu took over the team last season, has dropped on the pecking.



The experienced midfielder is far from the striving eleven as he finds himself behind academy graduate, James Serwonu.



Nuru Sulley did not appear for Hearts of Oak this season. Last season, he made a total of 16 appearances when the Phobians claimed the league title.



Due to the growing frustration, the center back has had his contract terminated, bringing his second spell with the club to an end.



Other reports show that the player has received an offer from Irag and would not join on a free transfer.

Erbil Sports Club is the club reportedly interested in the out of favour defender.



Hearts of Oak's tweet below



