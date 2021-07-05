Hearts of Oak one win way from winning 2020/21 GPL title

League leaders, Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak are one victory away from clinching the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after they scored a late equaliser against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday to remain three points clear of Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians were hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium by the Crabs in the matchday 32 games on Sunday.



Kwadwo Obeng Jr scored deep into injury time – his 10th goal of the season – to salvage a point for the Phobians as the match ended 1-1.



Dwarfs, who are battling relegation, thought they had won all three points when Dennis Korsah-Akoumah scored in the 85th minute with a long-range effort that found the bottom corner.

The draw means Hearts of Oak have the opportunity to win the title in front of their supporters next weekend as they host relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals in a regional derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak have a better to head record against second-placed Kotoko with two matches remaining.



The Phobians will wrap up their season with an away game against West African Football Academy [WAFA] at the Red Bull Arena.