Hearts of Oak part ways with defender Nuru Sulley

Defender Nuru Sulley

Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the termination of the contract of veteran defender Nuru Sulley.

According to the club the parting of ways between the parties was based on a mutual agreement between the pair.



Sulley signed for the phobians in the 2o2o season on a free transfer and helped the club win the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup double in the 2020/2021 season.



The center back has the season fallen down the pecking order with Serwornu, Robert Addo and the likes all ahead of the 29 year old.

“Hearts of oak mutually paths way with Nuru Sulley. The club will like to thank him for his service during his stint with us,” an official statement from Hearts of Oak said on Wednesday afternoon. He made a return to the local scene after his stint with Lebanese club Naft Al-Junoob was mutually abrogated.



Nuru Sulley has in the past played for clubs such as Al-Nasr Benghazi, Tala'ea El Gaish, Al-Ittihad, Alanyaspor and Al-Mina.



