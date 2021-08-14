Hearts of Oak pays courtesy call on Chief Iman

2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak have paid a courtesy call on national Chief Iman, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence in Accra.

Before the start of the season, Chief Iman prayed for the team when they visited him at Central Mosque.



He prayed for success for the club and Allah has delivered.



Accra Hearts of Oak won the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.



And as a sign of appreciation, the team visited Chief Iman and presented to him the two trophies on Thursday.



Accra Hearts of Oak will soon start preparing for the Caf champions league where they have been drawn against CI Kamsar of Guinea.