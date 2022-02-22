Hearts of Oak played ‘takashi’ football against Kotoko - Shilla Illiasu

Ex-Asante Kotoko striker, Shilla Illiasu Alhassan

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Shilla Illiasu Alhassan has implied that Hearts of Oak did not player eye-catching football in their draw against Asante Kotoko club on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The former Kotoko player believes the Phobians were not at the level of the Porcupines in the match. They, therefore in his view had to resort to 'takashi', which translate to aggressive type of football to earn the point.



Speaking on Abusua FM, Alhassan said Kotoko were in good form and should have won but the fixture not normally favours the team in form.

"Looking at the game, you could see that Kotoko were in good form, but Hearts and Kotoko game is different and doesn't follow form guide," he said.



He then explained that the match ended in stalemate due to Hearts of Oak's combative approach.



The Super Clash lived up to the hype at the Accra Sports stadium despite the match seeing no goals.



Both sides created many goal scoring opportunities but both goalkeepers stole the show with some impressive saves.



The game was the last match of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season with the second round set to start on Friday, February 25.