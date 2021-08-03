Hearts of Oak players dominate Black Stars B call up

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak has eight players invited to the Black Stars B team as they begin preparations ahead of their respective assignments.

Coach Annor Walker named a 42-man squad dominated by players of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions.



The Phobians have been in terrific form this season and are on course to win the double after reaching the finals of the MTN FA Cup.



Coach Annor Walker who also doubles as head coach of Great Olympics, handed call ups to Richard Attah and loan returnee Richard Baidoo.



Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed, arguably one of the best right-backs in the Ghana Premier League this season, has been invited.



Robert Addo, Benjamin Afutu, Frederick Ansah Botchway, and a contender for the Premier League Player of the year Salifu Ibrahim also earned a call-up.

Black Satellites captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh also gets promoted to join the senior side after an impressive campaign this season.



The invited players will report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday, August 4.



Below are the players from Hearts of Oak:



Richard Attah, Richard Baidoo, Fatawu Mohammed, Robert Addo, Benjamin Afutu, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Salifu Ibrahim, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.