Hearts of Oak players get $5,000 each from Togbe Afede for winning domestic double

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has reportedly rewarded members of the playing body with $5,000 (GHC 30,000) each for their successful 2020/21 campaign.

Togbe who became the majority shareholder in 2011 can finally boast of winning trophies with the Ghanaian giants as they captured the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.



And according to local media reports, the respected businessman and chief has rewarded each player and head coach Samuel Boadu as well as other members of the coaching staff.



The Phobians beat Kotoko in a tight race to clinch the league crown for the first time since 2009 and they added the FA Cup.

They won the cup competition also against an Ashanti region club as they beat AshantiGold in the final on penalties.



Togbe is looking forward to more success as they prepare for the upcoming season that will see them represent Ghana in Africa for the first time in six years.



