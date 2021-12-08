Hearts of Oak players have been overused - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Former Hearts of Oak player, Laryea Kingston has attributed the team's catastrophic start in the new Ghana Premier League season to fatigue.



The former Black Stars player believes that the team failed to roll out a proper plan for the campaign hence the jadedness of their players.



Hearts of Oak are at the bottom of the table with no wins and draws after four matches.

The club during the off-season transfer window signed 9 new players, including Richard Baidoo who was recalled from loan at Karela United.



Out of the 9 players only one, Gladson Awako, is yet to make his official debut for the club.



Hearts emerged as league winners and domestic cup champions last season, clinching the double in July 2021.



Due to the team's participation in the CAF Champions League playoffs, head coach, Samuel Boadu gave his players a two weeks break.



Hearts' upon beginning an early preseason in August, played in the Champions League preliminary round that commenced in September before the new domestic league starting later in October.

According to Laryea, Hearts' had their eyes fixed on the champions league than the GPL.



“Going into the season, their main focus was on Africa so they did not really focus on the Ghana Premier League(GPL).” he told CitiSports.



“So in future, I would love to see them planning well and they also need to manage the players very well."



He added that the players drained: “For me, I think the players have been overused and so fatigue has set in but with time I believe they will bounce back.” He said in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports.



Hearts of Oak were eliminated from the last round of the champions league playoffs. They subsequently dropped into the confederations and also got kicked out.