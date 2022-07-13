0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak players ready to boycott pre-season over unpaid 'two months' salaries - Reports

Hearts Of Oak Defeat To RTU The Accra Hearts of Oak team

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The playing body of Hearts of Oak has threatened to boycott pre-season training ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

According to a report filed by Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the players are yet to be paid their two months' salaries with outstanding bonuses despite the 2021/22 season-ending last month.

The players are not willing to converge to start their pre-season as scheduled ahead of the upcoming season.

According to the report, the players are yet to receive their winning bonuses after beating Bechem United to clinch the MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians will be representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup which is scheduled to commence in early September 2022.

Hearts of Oak finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League at the 6th position with 48 points, leaving the head coach of the side, Samuel Boadu under intense pressure with some board members calling for his exit.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah