Hearts of Oak players test negative for COVID-19 ahead of WAC clash

Hearts won the first leg 1-0

There is a major morale booster for Accra Heart of Oak as all 24 players tested negative ahead of their Champions League clash on Sunday.

In a test conducted on Saturday, the Rainbow boys were found to be free from the dreaded pandemic and all eligible to feature in the Casablanca showdown.



It's a mark of great opportunity for Coach Samuel Boadu to select his best for the game that comes off on Sunday at 7:00 GMT.



The Phobians travelled with a 40-man contingent to the Moroccan city, where they will engage WAC in their second leg encounter for a qualification berth.



The Phobians at the brink of history and a drawn game ensures them qualification to the group stage for the first time in 15 years.

They won the first leg by 1-0 in Accra and have a great advantage to tame the Moraccans at their own backyard.



They are searching for their only their second group stage participation in 21 years since winning the Champions League in 2000.



Their last group participation saw them scoring no goal in the 2006 season.