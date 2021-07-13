Hearts of Oak players to dominate next Black Stars call-up – Report

Hearts of Oak are GPL champions

• Hearts of Oak have won the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League with a game to spare

• Salifu Ibrahim, Rady Ovouka and Afriyie Barnie have outstanding for Hearts



• Reports indicate that CK Akonnor will hand some Hearts players call-ups in his next selection



As a reward for their impressive display in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, players of Accra Hearts of Oak will dominate the local contingent of the next Black Stars call-up, Graphic Sports reports.



According to the report, coach Charles Akonnor has been hugely impressed by the performance of some members of Accra Hearts of Oak’s title winning team and will give them a look-in his next selection.



The report quotes a GFA source as saying that unlike the previous call ups which had no Hearts player, the upcoming match will have elements of coach Samuel Boadu’s title-winning team.



“The last time, there was no player from Hearts of Oak who was invited to the national team, but if you consider the fact that they are the best team in the league currently, it is only fair that some of their players are handed a call-up,” the source maintained.

Accra Hearts of Oak won their first league title in a twelve years in spectacular fashion with a game to spare.



The Phobians were confirmed champions of the 2020/2021 league after Asante Kotoko lost to Bechem United 2-1 whiles they drew 1-1 with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



Whiles no name was mentioned by the said GFA official who spoke to Graphic, it will not be surprising to see goalkeeper Richard Atta, midfielder Salifu Ibrahim and forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie in the next Black Stars team as the trio alongside Congolese left back Rady Ovouka have been outstanding for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Afriyie Barnie has become a sensation for his performance which includes crucial goals against Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals.



Salifu Ibrahim has won eight Man of the Match awards which is credence to his consistent display in the season.



The next Black Stars call-up will be done in September for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.