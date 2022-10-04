Hearts of Oak playing CAF Confed Cup without head coach is worrisome - Yaw Preko

Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko

Former Ghana International, Yaw Preko, has stated that it would be very worrying for Hearts of Oak go into the CAF Confederations Cup without a permanent head coach.

Hearts of Oak are set to face AS Bamako in the second preliminary round of the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup on October 8, 2022.



With a few days to the game, the Phobians are without a substantive head coach who would lead them into the game after firing their head coach Samuel Boadu.



According to Yaw Preko Hearts of Oak had it all wrong sacking their coach very late in their preparations for the tournament. He explained that perhaps Hearts of Oak’s management have a plan in place.



“Unfortunately, in the case of Accra Hearts of Oak, it is quite worrisome because looking at the timing is very quiet unfortunate. But I believe the board knows why it took that decision at this particular moment.

“For this to happen I also believe the board weighed all options before taking such a decision to let go the coach go. Who knows they might have already had a replacement before this happened,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy FM.



“We all want Kotoko and Hearts to do well so I believe they will get this sorted out before their clash. We want our teams to do well, we want them to strive in Africa so we can get more slots in Africa because we only have two slots and when they perform badly it affects all of us,” he added.



Hearts of Oak have appointed David Ocloo as a deputy coach who will take over the team for their game against the Malian team.



JNA/DO