Hearts of Oak probable line against Legon Cities: Kofi Kordzi set to return to starting XI

Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

Hearts of Oak yet to score in the last three games

Hearts to face Legon Cities on GPLWK18



Hearts of Oak yet to win any of their last three matches



Accra Hearts of Oak, coach Samuel Boadu, is set to name a strong starting line-up to face Legon Cities FC in their Ghana Premier League matchday 18 encounters.



Striker Kofi Kordzi could be handed his first start after starting the Phobian's last five matches from the bench.



The club's top scorer could make his return to the starting team, replacing striker Kojo Obeng Junior.

The aforementioned change could be Samuel Boadu's only change from the team that played goalless against Asante Kotoko the last time out.



Hearts of Oak are on three games winning run losing one and drawing the other two. They are yet to score in any of the matches.



The reigning champions would want to end their poor run in their away fixture against Legon Cities at the El Wak Sports Stadium.



The first meeting between the two ended goalless. Currently, four points separate the two as Heart sit 8th with 25 points while Cities are positioned 12th on the league table.



Below is the predicted line up

1. Richard Attah



2. Fatawu Mohammed



3. Dennis Korsah



4. Robert Addo



5. Mohammed Alhasan

6. Abdul Aziz Nurudeen



7. Salim Adams



8. Sulley Muntari



9. Kofi Kordzi



10. Gladson Awako

11. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh