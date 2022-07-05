Hearts of Oak ready to sell 'hot cake' Afriyie Barnieh

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said that the Phobians are ready to listen to transfer offers for striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the top scorer for Accra Hearts of Oak in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana football season after scoring 10 goals and winning the FA Cup and the President's Cup for the Phobians.

The former U-20 star scored 10 goals this season including crucial goals in the President’s Cup and the MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United on the final day of the season.



With six months left on Barnieh's contract, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has said that they will not be pressured to sell him out for a small offer.



“Barnieh is a good footballer. He’s been with us since he played at the u-20, his stock definitely will rise. It will depend on the offer which will be given and I’m sure management will look at the offer. If it’s attractive, then we’ll go for it.”



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has won the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup (twice), Ghana Super Cup, and the President's Cup since signing for Accra Hearts of Oak in 2020.