Hearts of Oak recall Frederick Ansah-Botchway to camp

Hearts of Oak has recalled Frederick Ansah-Botchway to camp after earlier announcing the midfielder is surplus to requirement.

The 26-year-old was among some players to have been deemed surplus to requirement by the club at the end of the season.



Botchway had wanted his contract to be terminated in order to find a new club in the ongoing transfer window.



However, the team has recalled the former Liberty Professionals midfielder to camp following a bizarre turn in events.



Hearts of Oak released a statement on Frederick Ansah-Botchway's return to the club.

"Following discussions with Frederick Ansah Botchway and his managers for a mutual termination, it was agreed that we will look for suitable clubs for the player to choose from for an onward transfer. The club did indeed find two clubs for the player but he wasn't enthused about joining any of them.



"Knowing very well that we still have a valid contract with the player, hearts of oak have decided to continue to explore other avenues to find a club that will be suitable for the player to join but until then, Frederick Ansah Botchway will continue to train with us to keep him fit and ready at his next destination.



"We are very much hopeful that the player will accept the next available team that we offer to him so he can continue with his professional career."



Frederick Ansah scored in Hearts of Oak's preseason friendly against Kaakyire FC on Friday.