Hearts of Oak reduce rates for Olympics match after fans' backlash

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have reduced ticket prices for their upcoming match against Great Olympics after a backlash from fans.

Hearts of Oak had earlier announced new prices for their first match at home in the Ghana Premier League but supporters agitated over the new prices as a result of the harsh economic situation.

The rates which were earlier released by Hearts of Oak were GH₵40for popular stand, GH₵60 for center line, GH₵100 for Lower VIP and GH₵150 for upper VIP.

However, in the latest price list Hearts of Oak charged ₵30 cedis for popular stand, GH₵40 for center line, GH₵60 for lower VIP and GH₵100 for upper VIP.

In a statement, the club said, “Our management has reviewed the Hearts-Olympics ticket prices. First home game! New season and we host Great Olympics. Kindly grab yours and let’s make a date on Sunday, 18th 2022.”

The match between the city rivals which is often dubbed the Ga Mashie Derby will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00pm .

Great Olympics won their first match in the league by 1-0 after defeating Bechem United. Hearts of Oak lost their first match to Aduana Stars by a lone goal in an away fixture.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
