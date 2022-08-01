0
Hearts of Oak release two more players in massive shake-up

Agyenim Boateng Hrta Agyenim Boateng joined Hearts on a five-year deal

Accra Hearts of Oak have released striker Isaac Agyenim Boateng and Auroras graduate Enoch Addo, according to reports.

The duo join a long list of players who have been deemed surplus to requirements and made to leave the club, including Fredrick Ansah Botchway and Patrick Razak.

Agyenim-Boateng joined the Phobians last season from Medeama, but struggled to command a starting role and scored only one goal in the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, Enoch Addo, whose contract expires this month has been shipped out on loan twice, first at Berekum Chelsea and then Elmina Sharks. And despite efforts to break into the first, the youngster has found it difficult to compete.

Kofi Kordzi, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Patrick Razak, Manaf Umar, Larry Sumaila and William Dankyi have all left the club.

Hearts of Oak have signed Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba and are in talks with Konadu Yiadom from WAFA, goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, Francis Twene of Bechem United and Swedru All Blacks' center-back Zakaria Yakubu.

