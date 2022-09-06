Hearts of Oak's Afriyie Barnieh only local player in Black Stars team for Brazil friendly

Hearts of Oak forward Afriyie Barnieh

Among the 29-man squad released by coach Otto Addo for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua, only Accra Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh plays for a local club.

Afriyie Barnieh has been rewarded with a place in the team following his imperious form for the Accra Hearts of Oak and the Black Galaxies.



In the Black Galaxies’ journey to the 2023 CHAN, Afriyie Barnieh was instrumental, scoring three goals.



The Hearts of Oak forward has been billed for the World Cup with many believing that the young striker is a potential world beater



Inaki Williams received his first call-up for the Black Stars as coach Otto-Addo named his squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



The Ghana Football Association, GFA, released the list early Tuesday, September 6, 2022 via its social media handles.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The called-up players include:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.



Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.



Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.



Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo



