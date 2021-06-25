Hearts of Oak’s Afriyie Barnieh wins MoTM award in Legon Cities clash

Afriyie Barnieh with the award

Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was voted the Most Valuable Player of the match following his commanding display for the Phobians in the 2-1 victory over Legon Cities on Thursday evening.

Barnieh, 19, ran tirelessly throughout the entire period of the game and set up the opening goal of the game for the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana youth international attacker produced a moment of magic and inspiration for the Phobians as his jaw-dropping skill saw two Cities defenders beaten inside the box with his supreme nimble foot and energy as he weaved past the defence men before laying the pass to Kwadwo Obeng Junior who has positioned himself in space to score the opening goal and register his 9th league goal of the campaign for the Phobians.

After setting up the opening goal the attacker ran at the Legon Cities defence and caused serious problems at the back for Justice Anane and Nicholas Mensah.