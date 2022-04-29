0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Yorke set to return to Division One side Samartex

Benjamin Yorke.png Benjamin Yorke

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak SC forward Benjamin Yorke will return to his former employers Samartex at the end of the season.

Yorke, who joined the Phobians on a four-year deal before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign has failed to live up to expectation.

The youngster was tipped for greatness before joining the rainbow boys due to his exploits in the Division One League with Samartex.

Having failed to impress, the highly-rated forward will return to his former club on loan when the season comes to an end.

He will join the Green and Whites outfit who are set to secure qualification to the domestic top-flight.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police
Related Articles: