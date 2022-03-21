3
Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah earns late Black Stars call-up

Dennis Korsah232 Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Korsah

Mon, 21 Mar 2022

Nigeria name squad to face Ghana

Baba Rahman ruled out of Nigeria games due to injury

Ghana to announce squad for Nigeria games on Monday

Hearts of Oak left-back, Dennis Korsah, has reportedly earned a late call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

According to Angel FM’s Saadick Adams, Korsah has been included in the soon-to-be-released Black Stars squad for the final World Cup qualifying round.

Korsah's late inclusion is reportedly due to Baba Rahman's unavailability after the first choice full-back failed to recover from an injury in time to join the team.

Dennis Korsah joined Hearts of Oak in January 2022 and has since played 6 matches for the Phobians, winning two man-of-the-match awards.

The official release of the squad is slated for March 21, 2022, per the announcement of the Ghana Football Association.

Meanwhile, Nigeria head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has already announced the Super Eagles squad for the games against Ghana.

The two West African giants will face off for the two-legged tie on March 25, 2022, in Kumasi before wrapping up in Abuja on March 29.

Related Articles: