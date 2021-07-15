Hearts of Oak's Emmanuel Nettey declared fit for final day clash against WAFA

Emmanuel Nettey, Hearts of Oak's midfielder

Hearts of Oak's midfield dynamite Emmanuel Nettey is fit for the final day showdown against West Africa Football Academy in Sogakope.

The midfielder missed the club's last two Premier League games after limping off during the Super Two clash against Asante Kotoko.



His return is a huge boost for the new crowned Champions as they seek to wrap up the season on a positive note.

Emmanuel Nettey has been one of the key players for the club this season and his goal against Great Olympics remains in contention for Goal of the Season.