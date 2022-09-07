Hearts of Oak's Linda Mtange registered, player to make debut against Aduana Stars

Mtange has been registered by Hearts of Oak

Linda Don Mtange, the new Hearts of Oak import from DR Congo has been registered and is in line to make his debut for the club, GhanaWeb has learnt.

There have been speculations in the media space that the registration process for the midfielder has not been concluded with a few loose ends yet to be tied.



But a source at the club has told GhanaWeb that the player has been training with the team and is a registered player of the club.



The source adds that Linda Don Mtange has satisfied all requirements at the FA and is in line to make his debut for the club when the Ghana Premier League kicks off this weekend.

The Phobians will kick off the season with a home game against Aduana Stars on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



He joins Eric Ofori Antwi, Zakaria Yakubu, William Bumekpor, Junior Kaaba, Yassan Ouatching, Marvin Owusu, Prince Nana Kwasi Darmang and Konadu Yiadom as the club’s new signings ahead of the new season.