Hearts of Oak’s Michelle Sarpong set for loan switch to Elmina Sharks

Hearts of Oak’s Michelle Sarpong

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak are set to send out forward Michelle Sarpong on loan to Elmina Sharks ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old scored 3 times in 15 games helping the club to annex double in the 2020/21 season.



Hearts of Oak won both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles respectively.



According to Kumasi based Pure FM, Sarpong is not guaranteed regular playing time this season due to the arrival of Gladson Awako, Enock Esubonteng, and Isaac Agyenim Boateng.

However, the enterprising forward is expected to go on loan in search of match playing time.



Sharks have reportedly opened talks with the Ghanaian champions to reach an agreement with the Phobians for a loan.