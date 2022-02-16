Hearts of Oak's Nurudeen Aziz confident about beating Kotoko

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Nurudeen Aziz

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Nurudeen Aziz is optimistic about the Phobians beating arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Despite being confident about his team winning the biggest game on the football calendar, Aziz admitted that Kotoko are in good form.



As quoted by footballghana.com, the midfielder was emphatic about Hearts of Oak carrying the day.

"We know Asante Kotoko are doing well in the league but we will beat them on Sunday."



The reigning champions are having a challenge defending the title they won last season as they sit 8th on the league table with 24 points.



The Phobians have won only two of their last five matches, drawing two and losing one. Hearts in their last outing were held to a goalless draw by Real Tamale United.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, who beat Accra Lions 3-1 have won three, lost and drawn one of their last five matches in the GPL.



The Porcupines occupy the top spot on the log with 36 points with Bechem United following up with 30 points.