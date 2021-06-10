Hearts of Oak's Raddy Ovouka stars for Congo in slim friendly win over Niger

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka featured for Congo in their 1-0 win over Niger on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in an international friendly.

The left-back was named in Paul Put's starting XI who needed a 32nd-minute goal in Antalya, Turkey.



Guy Mbenza finished off an assist from David Sambissa.

Ovouka has become a key player for the Red Devils after impressive displays in the Ghana Premier League.



He has scored one goal in 24 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak.