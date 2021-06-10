Hearts of Oak's Raddy Ovouka stars for Congo in slim friendly win over Niger

Thu, 10 Jun 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka featured for Congo in their 1-0 win over Niger on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in an international friendly.
The left-back was named in Paul Put's starting XI who needed a 32nd-minute goal in Antalya, Turkey.
Guy Mbenza finished off an assist from David Sambissa.
Ovouka has become a key player for the Red Devils after impressive displays in the Ghana Premier League.
He has scored one goal in 24 appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak.
