Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah reacts to Nyaho Tamakloe's smoking and drinking claims

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe makes damming allegations against Hearts of Oak players

Richard Attah debunks drinking allegation



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe wants Hearts of Oak to sack Samuel Boadu



Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has disclosed that he has no knowledge of any teammate who has a habit of smoking and drinking before games.



Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe alleged that some players of the club are indiscipline to the extent that they smoke and drink before matches.



However, Richard Attah explained that he has never come across any teammate of his who is into drinking and smoking.

Speaking in an interview with Angel Sports, the goalkeeper said he is neither into smoking nor drinking hence anyone who has evidence about him drinking can make it public.



“Everyone who knows me can testify I don’t drink alcohol. If anyone has evidence of me drinking alcohol, he should bring it out. I don’t also smoke,” the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper said.



“I haven’t seen any player at Hearts of Oak who is into that. I don’t know on what grounds our board member made those statements but I can testify that I haven’t seen anyone like that,” Richard Attah added.



Although the statements of Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has caused some disaffection for the team and supporters, Richard Attah claims the allegations have not affected the team in anyway since the team is on break.



“This development came after the season ended so I can say it hasn’t affected us in anyway. Maybe by the time we return they would have done something about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, W.O Tandoh has resigned from the club amidst the chaos at Hearts of Oak.







JNA/KPE