Hearts of Oak's Richmond Ayi rates Samuel Boadu as the best coach in Africa

Richmond Ayi Gk Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has called Samuel Boadu the “best coach in Africa” following his recent success with the club.

Boadu, who joined the rainbow boys two seasons ago has been impressive so far, winning five trophies since his appointment.

The 36-year-old equaled Attuquayefio’s record of winning back-to-back FA Cup titles last Sunday after beating Bechem United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"We have one of the best coaches in Africa. He is young and growing into the job," Ayi said in an interview with Asempa FM.

"In two years, he has won five trophies. Tell me the coach who has attained that feat in the last ten years?"

Coach Samuel Boadu since joining Hearts of Oak has won the Ghana Premier League title, two FA Cup titles, the President Cup, and the Super Cup.

The former Medeama trainer will lead Hearts in Africa again next season as they compete for a slot in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
