0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak’s Salifu Ibrahim hopeful team will make fans happy next season

Salifu Ibrahim Hearts1 600x400 Hearts of Oak midfield maestro, Salifu Ibrahim

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak midfield maestro, Salifu Ibrahim is confident the team will make the fans happy next season after their disappointing campaign in the just-ended Premier League.

The Phobians dragged themselves into the relegation battle before the final game of the season but managed to finish in 12th position with 46 points and have faced a backlash from their fans.

Salifu, affectionately called Di Maria admits the season didn’t go as expected but remains optimistic of a better campaign next season.

He told Kumasi-based Kessben TV: “Yes, it was very bad because the season didn’t the way we expected it but it’s part of football. You can’t take it out. We hope to get a good start to make the fans happy next season.”

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing