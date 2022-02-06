Hearts of Oak's Salim Adams to miss Great Olympics clash

Hearts of Oak player, Salim Adams

Salim Adams will sit out of Hearts of Oak matchday 16 derby game against Great Olympics on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has been suspended for the all-important fixture due to the number of accumulated yellow cards [in their games against Eleven Wonders, Karela United, and King Faisal]



The former New Ebubiase man has been a core member of Samuel Boadu's side in their 2021/22 season campaign since his arrival at the club in November 2021.



He has scored two goals in 11 game outings for Hearts of Oak this season so far.

Hearts of Oak will be hoping to keep their momentum against their city rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The game kick-off at 15:00GMT.