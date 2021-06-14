Hearts of Oak’s Samuel Boadu is the best coach in the GPL – Agyemang Badu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Former Black Stars midfielder and self-confessed Kotoko fan Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has named Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu as the best in the Ghana Premier League.



Despite belonging to Hearts’ rivals, the former Udinese man is in awe of Boadu’s works for Hearts of Oak and has taken to social media to shower praises on him.



Agyemang Badu is unhappy that Boadu is doing wonders with Hearts of Oak and wished he joined them after the current league season.

“Hearts of Oak head coach, Best in the country for now. He dey worry ooo,, herrrr what a coach. He should have joined after the league. He is giving me headache ooooo” he posted on Facebook.



Agyemang Badu’s Asante Kotoko will be in action today where they will take on Inter Allies in the last game of matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League.



To keep the chase, Kotoko who are second on the league need to win at all cost to close the three-point gap opened by Hearts of Oak after their victory over Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 13, 2020.



Kotok will make a trip to Dawu to face in-form Inter Allies who are embroiled in relegation fight.



