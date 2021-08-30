Hearts of Oak’s Samuel Boadu named Coach of the Season

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak gaffer, Samuel Boadu, has been adjudged Ghana Premier League Coach of the Season for 2020/21.

Boadu beat other nominees Great Olympics coach Annor Walker, Mariano Baretto of Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC’s Vladislav Viric, and WAFA boss Prosper Narteh Ogum to win the award.



He received a shopping voucher worth GH¢8,000 and a personalized trophy at a short ceremony in Accra on Monday evening.



Boadu deserves the award because he won the league. He took the Phobians from outside the top four to the summit.

Before his arrival from Medeama in the middle of the season, Hearts of Oak had little or no hope of winning the league.



But Hearts went unbeaten for 11 games including the crucial 1-0 win over Kotoko in Accra to be crowned champions for the first time in 12 years.