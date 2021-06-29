Hearts of Oak's Samuel Boadu wins Coach of the Month award

Tue, 29 Jun 2021 Source: ghanafa.org
Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has been named coach of the month for May after leading the club on a fine run during the month.
The league leaders won five Premier League games and lost one, scoring 8 and conceding two, a run of form that saw the Phobians jump from fifth to first on the Premier League table.
Boadu beat off competition from Mariano Barreto, Prosper Narteh-Ogum, and Yaw Preko.
The former GHAPOHA and Berekum Arsenal player walks home with a 43-inch NASCO Television set, a NASCO Men's grooming set, and a personalized trophy from electronic partner NASCO electronics.
