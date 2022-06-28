0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak's Samuel Inkoom celebrates with his wife after winning MTN FA Cup

Samuel Inkoom And Wife.png Samuel Inkoom and wife, Omega Inkoom

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak wins MTN FA Cup

Omega Inkoom celebrates husband for winning MTN FA Cup

Samuel Inkoom joins Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom presented his FA Cup-winning medal to his wife, Omega Inkoom.

This comes after the Phobians won their 12th MTN FA Cup, beating Bechem United in a 2-1 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the winning goal for the Phobians in the second half.

Inkoom registered an assist which led to Hearts of Oak getting the equalizer through a volley by Caleb Amankwah.

Inkoom, after an impressive game on Sunday, presented his medal and jersey to his beautiful wife in a video circulating on social media.

His wife, proud and excited, congratulated her husband with a hug.

The former Asante Kotoko right-back won his first title as a Phobian after joining the club mid-way in the season as a free agent.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



VKB/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries