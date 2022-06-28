Hearts of Oak's Samuel Inkoom celebrates with his wife after winning MTN FA Cup

Samuel Inkoom and wife, Omega Inkoom

Hearts of Oak wins MTN FA Cup

Omega Inkoom celebrates husband for winning MTN FA Cup



Samuel Inkoom joins Hearts of Oak



Accra Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom presented his FA Cup-winning medal to his wife, Omega Inkoom.



This comes after the Phobians won their 12th MTN FA Cup, beating Bechem United in a 2-1 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the winning goal for the Phobians in the second half.

Inkoom registered an assist which led to Hearts of Oak getting the equalizer through a volley by Caleb Amankwah.



Inkoom, after an impressive game on Sunday, presented his medal and jersey to his beautiful wife in a video circulating on social media.



His wife, proud and excited, congratulated her husband with a hug.



The former Asante Kotoko right-back won his first title as a Phobian after joining the club mid-way in the season as a free agent.





Hearts of Oak right back Samuel Inkoom presents his Jersey and MTN FA Cup medal to his wife Omega Inkoom. pic.twitter.com/iKnoPuhTfD — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) June 28, 2022