Hearts of Oak's Samuel Inkoom trains hard during off-season

Samuel Inkoom 3456789 Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom has committed to training hard in the off-season to ensure he stays fit and in good shape for the next football campaign.

The ex-Ghana U20 champions joined Hearts of Oak earlier this year on a free transfer after ending his stay in Georgia where he impressed a lot in the last few years.

After his return to Ghana to play for the Phobians, Samuel Inkoom provided a squad boost for the team and helped the side to finish the campaign as champions of the MTN FA Cup.

Although the season has ended, the full-back has decided to stay fit throughout the holidays.

In a video posted on his Twitter page, he is spotted going through what appears to be difficult drills to stay fit.

Check out the workout drills in the video attachment below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samuel Inkoom (@inkoom)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samuel Inkoom (@inkoom)

Source: footballghana.com
