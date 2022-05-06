0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak's anthem bigger than any song in Ghana- Rapper Kwesi Arthur

Rapper Musician, Kwesi Appiah (L) Rapper Musician, Kwesi Appiah (L)

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian Rapper Kwesi Arthur, has described Accra Hearts of Oak’s anthem as the best in the country.

The ‘Baajo’ hitmaker disclosed he is a fan of the Ghana Premier League giants since childhood and still supports the club.

Asked whether if he will compose a song for the club, he stated that Hearts of Oak’s current song or anthem is the biggest in the country.

“Hearts of Oak already have a song. I don’t think there would be any song that will ever beat it. It’s a very spiritual song”, he told Happy FM.

“I have been a Hearts of Oak fan since young. We grew up in Tema Community 9. My dad supports Kotoko but in the area that I lived whenever Hearts of Oak is playing the vibe was something.

“I am not an active supporter but I still support it in my heart. Am ever ready to attend their games”, he added. Kwesi Arthur recently released his long-awaited debut album, ‘Son of Jacob’, on the 22nd of April.

The album featured acts like Teni, Vic Mensa, Joeboy, Adekunle Gold, and NSG, among others.

Kwesi Arthur is currently on a radio tour promoting the album.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: