Hearts of Oak’s opponent for CAF Confederation Cup play-offs revealed

Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have been drawn against the winner of AS Doune and ASR Bamako in Round 2 of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.

The Phobians were exempted from the first round of qualifiers which is scheduled to take place in September.



However, the winner between AS Doune of Burkina Faso and ASR Bamako of Mali will have to face the Ghanaian FA Cup champions in the second round of the qualifiers.



Hearts of Oak will play their first leg between 7-9 October 2022 and the second leg between 14-16 October 2022.



The draw for the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds were conducted on Monday, 08 August 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

Hearts of Oak had a disastrous campaign last season in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Phobians will look to make progress this season as they have beefed up their squad with some players from the African continent.



JNA/KPE