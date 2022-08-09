0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak’s opponent for CAF Confederation Cup play-offs revealed

Hearts Of Oak Defeat To RTU Accra Hearts of Oak

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak have been drawn against the winner of AS Doune and ASR Bamako in Round 2 of the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.

The Phobians were exempted from the first round of qualifiers which is scheduled to take place in September.

However, the winner between AS Doune of Burkina Faso and ASR Bamako of Mali will have to face the Ghanaian FA Cup champions in the second round of the qualifiers.

Hearts of Oak will play their first leg between 7-9 October 2022 and the second leg between 14-16 October 2022.

The draw for the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds were conducted on Monday, 08 August 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

Hearts of Oak had a disastrous campaign last season in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Phobians will look to make progress this season as they have beefed up their squad with some players from the African continent.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Related Articles: