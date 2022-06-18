0
Hearts of Oak's partners from Hoffenheim and Cincinnati FC inspect Pobiman project

Pobiman Ddsd Reps from Hearts of Oak with guests from Hoffenheim and Cincinnati FC

Vincent Odotei and Alhaji Akambi visited Pobiman with directors from partners Hoffenheim and Cincinnati FC on Sunday.

Odotei and Akambi showed their partners around the project site and held other discussions with those in charge of the project.

On Thursday, Togbe Afede XIV visited Hearts of Oak at the training grounds alongside Vincent Sowah Odotei, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, and Alhaji Akambi.

Togbe Afede has promised the team he will come and watch the MTN FA Cup in Kumasi next week Sunday.

Speaking at a presentation by a Hearts supporters group earlier this month Togbe Afede said the Pobiman project will have a lot of modern facilities when completed.

"Work is progressing steadily at the Pobiman site and the secretariat. The academy will be one of a kind in Africa. The Pobiman project when completed will have a modern gym, playing fields, basketball courts, swimming pools, tennis courts among other modern sporting facilities which will attract national teams, clubs and corporate bodies from all over, for programmes and camping,” he said.

Hearts of Oak are 5th on the league standings with 48 points.

Coach Samuel Boadu's side will host Real Tamale United (RTU) in their final Premier League game on Sunday.

