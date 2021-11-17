Hearts of Oak’s slow start to the season ‘shameful’- Kofi Kordzi

Kofi Kordzi

Hearts of Oak forward Kofi Kordzi has described his team’s slow start to the season as shameful.

The defending Ghana Premier League champions are yet to win a game this season after their latest 1-1 draw at home against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Samuel Boadu’s men, though unbeaten so far, have picked up just three points in three games this season, with three successive draws.



The Phobians already find themselves six points behind arch-rivals Kotoko, who sit on top of the league table with nine points.



Kofi Kordzi, who leads the club’s scoring chart with two goals so far, has labeled their start as shameful and has admitted that defending the title will be difficult.

“It is very difficult, but three games without a win as champions is shameful,” he said.



“We will try and get back to our best as soon as possible.



“It is not easy at all, because as champions, every other team plays with extra determination when they come up against you.”



Hearts will travel to Obuasi next to take on Ashanti Gold.