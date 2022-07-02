Hearts of Oak's standard is to win the Confederation Cup - Ex-board member Ernest Thompson

Former board secretary of Hearts of Oak

Former board secretary of Hearts of Oak, Ernest Thompson has stressed that it is important for the club targets winning the CAF Confederation Cup in the next edition.

Having emerged as champions of the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup, the Phobians have earned the right to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.



Speaking to Precise FM, Ernest Thompson has charged the Ghanaian giants to aim for the ultimate prize in Africa.



“We have won it before so our target should be to win it, nothing short of that is acceptable and if we don’t win it creates more pains,” Ernest Thompson said.

The former Hearts of Oak board secretary added, “That team Hearts of Oak doesn’t even like drawing. when it draws in a match it’s unacceptable and people should bear in mind that this is a team which has set up a high standard. There were times teams have to come and beg us on how many goals we score them so I get very sad when they say we are going to play Bechem United and there’s panic, that is not Hearts of Oak.”



“When we are in a tournament, the aim is that we need to win. The standard of the team should never be compromised, that is Accra Hearts of Oak.”



After a disappointing display in Africa last season, Hearts of Oak will hope the next campaign will be a success.