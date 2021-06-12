Hearts of Oak's titanic league clash with Medeama postponed

The match has been called-off for renovation works ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium

The highly anticipated Ghana Premier League clash between leaders Accra Hearts of Oak and title chaser Medeama scheduled for Sunday has been indefnitely postponed at the last minute, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The National Sports Authority (NSA), the body in charge of the management of the Accra Sports Stadium, has called for the immediate closure of the stadium for some urgent renovation works.



GHANASoccernet.com insiders say that the match has been called-off for renovation works ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The stadium is undergoing some minor repairs which started on June 10 and will be finished on June 14, 2021.



The NSA sprung the surprise on the GFA on Saturday morning and the local football authorities, who are unhappy about the development are seeking to engage the stadium's owners over the decision.

A pressre from all the lobbying bodies of the federation will be put in place to help force a change in the decision. It has understood both Hearts and Medeama have been notified of the decision.



The Accra Sports Stadium has been under pressure this season serving as home to five clubs.



A new date for the game between Hearts and Medeama will be revealed in the coming days.



Meanwhile all games in Accra have been postponed due to the repair works.