Hearts of Oak sack coach Edward Nii Odoom

Coach Edward Nii Odoom

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced that they have relieved coach Edward Nii Odoom of his duties as the head coach of their junior team Auroras.

The Phobians in a communique cited by GhanaWeb stated that the decision to part ways with Edward Nii Odoom is part of the restructuring exercise they are doing in their junior team.



Samuel Nii Noi, the second assistant coach of Samuel Boadu will now replace Nii Odoom with immediate effect.



"As part of the restructuring exercise in our junior team-Auroras, the management of Accra Hearts of Oak has parted ways with Coach Edward Nii Odoom. He was the head coach of Auroras.



Coach Samuel Nii Noi, one of the assistants to Samuel Boadu has been appointed as his replacement. His appointment takes immediate effect," the statement from Accra Hearts of Oak read.

Edward Nii Odoom worked as the stop-gap coach in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season following the sacking of Kim Grant.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







