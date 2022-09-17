Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo

A photo of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko players

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has said that the Ghana Football Association shouldn't have scheduled the Mantse Derby at the same time Asante Kotoko will be playing in the CAF Champions League.

At 3 pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022, Hearts of Oak will clash against city rivals Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium while Asante Kotoko will also be playing against RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



According to Kwame Opare Addo, the Phobians would have wished to support their rivals Asante Kotoko against RC Kadiogo but the GFA denied their request to play their game against Great Olympics on Friday.



“We wanted the FA to fix our game vs Olympics on a Friday night so we could all have supported our brothers in the continental assignment."



"It’s not right that they fixed our time to clash with the Asante Kotoko Sporting Club game. We are not happy,” Kwame Opare Addo saaid in an inntervuew with Angel TV.

Asante Kotoko will be going into the game against RC Kadiogo with a 1-0 advantage after beating the Burkinabe side by a lone goal in the first leg encounter.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







