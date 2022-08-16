Hearts of Oak seal deal to sign WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom

Konadu Yiadom

Hearts of Oak have agreed personal terms with former WAFA captain Konadu Yiadom, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

This was after the player's representatives made a u-turn and aborted a plan to send him to league champions Asante Kotoko.



According to GHANASocccernet sources, the Phobians have registered him for the season and the CAF Confederation.



Early on Monday, his manager expressed frustration with Hearts who were dragging their feet to meet his market price.

The Phobians were said to be offering some of the lowest deals on the market.



Yiadom's capture increases the rank of ex-WAFA player at Hearts of Oak after Mohammed Alhassan, Caleb Amankwah, Enock Asubonteng and goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.



