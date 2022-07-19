0
Hearts of Oak see to lose Mo Alhassan ahead of 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup

Mohammed Alhassan Ggh.jpeg Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Alhassan set to join Al Kahraba SC in Iraq

Hearts of Oak win MTN FA Cup

Hearts of Oak to replace Mohammed Alhassan with Konadu Yiadom

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to lose their deputy captain, Mohammed Alhassan ahead of the 2022/2023 football season.

Mohammed Alhassan, who has barely two months left on his contract with the Phobians has reportedly agreed a deal with Iraqi Premier League side Al Kahraba SC.

According to Iraqi Journalist Hamza Dhia, both parties (Hearts of Oak and Al Kahraba) have agreed on a deal for the 30-year-old centre-back who will be leaving Ghana to complete his transfer in the coming days.

"Al Kahraba SC has agreed with the defender from Ghana Mohammed Alhassan player of @HeartsOfOakGH. Al-Kahraba played the Iraq Cup final two days ago and lost the match," Hamza Dhia.

Mohammed Alhassan captained the Phobians in the MTN Final against Bechem United as Hearts of Oak won the trophy to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 30-year-old central defender has won five trophies since joining Accra Hearts of Oak from WAFA SC.

Accra Hearts of Oak according to reports have scouted WAFA captain, Konadu Yiadom as the replacement for the departing Mohammed Alhassan.



