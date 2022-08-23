0
Menu
Sports

Hearts of Oak sell Ansah Botchway for ¢40,000 to Samartex

Ansah Botchway Phobia.jpeg Midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have sold midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway to newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side, Samartex 1996 FC.

The Phobians transferred the player for a fee speculated to be within the region of GH¢40,000.

Hearts of Oak earlier released the player but announced his return following offers from other clubs.

The 26-year-old was among some players to have been deemed surplus to requirement by the club at the end of the season.

Ansah Botchway had a good spell at Hearts of Oak and won the GPL title, two FA Cups, Super Cup and the President’s Cup.

The midfielder joined Hearts of Oak three seasons ago on a free transfer from Liberty Professionals.

The Samreboi-based side are expected to unveil Ansah Botchway in the coming days.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: