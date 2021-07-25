Hearts of Oak set sights on winning double - Caleb Amankwah

Caleb Amankwah in celebration mood

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah, claims his outfit has set sights on winning the double this season.

The 23-year-old scored from a direct free-kick on Saturday, July 24, 2021, to hand the Phobians victory against Elmina Sharks to advance to the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup.



The win is a major boost to Hearts, who are aiming to win the double after lifting the Ghana Premier League title earlier this month.



"We have discussed among ourselves that we need to win every trophy available in the season and this is one of them so we are well prepared to win it," Amankwah said in the post-match interview.

On his free-kick against Sharks, he added, "It's something I rehearse in training a lot but I don’t get the playing time and opportunity to display it. But, when the opportunity came I told them [Raddy Ovouka and Fatawu Mohammed] to allow me to take because I know how to turn it into a goal and they gave me the chance."



Accra Hearts of Oak will face either Medeama or Attram de Visser in the semi-final.