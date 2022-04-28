3
Hearts of Oak set to sign Cameroonian striker Yassin Ouatching

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

According to local media reports, Accra Hearts of Oak is set to sign Cameroonian striker Yassin Ouatching as a free agent.

The reports state that Ouatching grabbed the attention of Hearts coach Samuel Boadu during a two-week trial at the club's training facility.

The 23-year-old, who hasn't played for a club since August 2021, is likely to sign a three-year contract with the reigning Ghana Premier League winners.

If his contract is formally revealed, Ouatching will be the third Cameroonian to play in the Ghana Premier League, joining Asante Kotoko's George Mfegue Rodrigues and Etouga Mbella.

The reports add that the striker is currently in Cameroon and will be in Ghana at the end of the season to prepare for Ghana Premier League action.

The Phobians are fourth on the Ghana Premier League table with 40 points after 26 games.

